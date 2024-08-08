MACHINE HEAD Announce New Demos & Rarities Collection, Diamonds In The Rough '92-'93

"To coincide with the 30th anniversary of our seminal debut album Burn My Eyes, we have scoured the vaults to unearth some absolute gold for the legions of die-hard Head Cases out there," begins an update from Machine Head.

"All-new, limited edition Diamonds In The Rough '92-'93 demos & rarities ultra-deluxe picture disc and splatter vinyl, plus CD digipak, all-new, limited edition merch designs including tee's, zip hoodies, and beer drinkers rejoice, we even have limited edition Burn My Eyes IPA available in U.S. and EU courtesy of Black Lung Brewing and Turning Point Brew Co.

"We have found the original unmastered demo cassette of the 1993 demo that got the band signed, and had it meticulously remastered at Sterling Sound. But the jewel in the crown; a never-before-released 4-track cassette rehearsal demo with our original drummer Tony Costanza, painstakingly remixed from the original 4-track cassette bounces and also mastered at Sterling Sound.

- 2 vinyl color ways exclusive to Ten Ton Trading Co.

- 4 vinyl color ways exclusive to Metal Hammer UK, Revolver, Metal Injection and Rock Hard France

- 1 CD/Digipak exclusive to Ten Ton Trading Co.

"Take a scroll and browse our completely updated webstore!"

Shop here.

Note: Vinyl is a pre-order, ships September 4. Vinyl limited to 2 (two) per person. No resellers, no wholesalers.