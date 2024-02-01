MALEVOLENCE Release "Higher Place" Live Video Feat. SLEEP TOKEN's ESPERA

Malevolence are set to shut down cities across the UK, starting tomorrow with a full-on, 11-date club tour, featuring New York’s Pain Of Truth and MLVLTD’s finest Rough Justice. The run is now almost completely sold out, with the Liverpool venue recently upgraded due to high demand.

In celebration, the UK's reigning champs of heavy metal present a special memento from their sold-out UK tour dates last November. Malevolence have released an intoxicating live performance video for "Higher Place", featuring Espera of Sleep Token, from their monumental show at The Forum, London. The performance reimagines one of Malevolence’s more emotionally charged songs from their current album Malicious Intent.

Malevolence vocalist Alex Taylor commented: “We always relish the opportunity to do something special and different, so it was a privilege to have the Espera girls join us on stage for ‘Higher Place’ at our biggest ever headline show. The idea spawned when the group tagged us in a reel of themselves singing ‘Higher Place’ on Instagram - we immediately knew that we had to do it live together. We can’t thank them enough for coming down and being part of something so special in Malevolence history!”