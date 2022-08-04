MALEVOLENCE Release "Higher Place" Music Video; Alternative Acoustic Version Available Digitally

With their new studio album Malicious Intent, Malevolence has staked out their place as one of contemporary metal's heavyweight acts.

These rising UK stars are now out to conquer the world, undertaking a huge run of major live dates this summer and into 2023. After blowing away audiences at the likes of Download Festival UK, Knotfest Germany, and the Bring Me The Horizon Malta Weekender, following on from a UK arena tour with Architects and Sleep Token, the British bruisers are pleased to announce more shows.

Malevolence has revealed two new headline shows this August, in Colchester (UK) and Paris (FR), before they launch into two German shows supporting Lamb Of God, followed by an Australian run in September with Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, and I Am. The band will also be accompanying Trivium on their extensive EU tour leg, with Heaven Shall Burn and Obituary, following on from the UK shows.

To support these dates, the band has released a brand new video to accompany the album highlight, "Higher Place". Showing off their creative breadth, the single breaks with their usual aggressive metal swagger. "Higher Place" is a show-stopping, southern groove-flavored ballad.

Frontman Alex Taylor commented, "'Higher Place' focuses on a subject that everyone will deal with at some point in loss; death/bereavement. This is one most heartfelt songs we have written as a band, however, once we began writing this song, it came together very naturally. This song is a huge step outside our comfort zone, we hope you enjoy it! The visuals for this song were our first venture into a narrative-driven video, filmed in our hometown of Sheffield. We worked closely with Enon Films to bring the concept to life."

Video Director Gabriel Fernández-Gil commented, "The song inspired sorrow, drama, and a dark epicness, which is what guided us in the making of this video. In the story, you'll be able to identify themes of loss, revenge, and the UK's knife-crime epidemic. As the lyrics and instrumentation, our characters "ascend" to different metaphorical planes of existence or lack thereof."

To accompany the video, the band has released an alternative acoustic version of "Higher Place" digitally, giving fans yet another glimpse into Malevolence's bottomless artistic flair. Download/stream the "Higher Place" acoustic version here.

Tracklisting:

“Malicious Intent”

“Life Sentence”

“On Broken Glass”

“Still Waters Run Deep”

“Higher Place”

“Karma”

“Above All Else”

“Do Or Die”

“Salvation”

“Armageddon”

“Still Waters Run Deep” video:

“Life Sentence” video: