MASTODON And LAMB OF GOD Release Collaborative Single "Floods Of Triton"; Visualizer

Mastodon (pictured above) and Lamb Of God (see below) have just shared their new collaborative single, "Floods Of Triton", a high energy rager that effortlessly evokes the spirit of the bands’ respective early works while also harnessing the stylistic expansiveness that has forged them into icons of heavy music.

The new song is aptly timed on the heels of the groups’ co-headline arena tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic albums Leviathan and Ashes Of The Wake, synthesizing the indelible influence of those respective classics while underscoring their enduring relevancy as pivotal figures in the heavy music world. The song was recorded at Mastodon’s own West End Sound in Atlanta and was produced by Mastodon and Tyler Bates, highly regarded in his own right for his scores for Guardians of The Galaxy, John Wick, MaXXXine, and more.

This momentous collaboration also serves as a bookend for the bands’ highly successful summer tour, a celebration of two landmark albums that charted a path that countless heavy bands have followed in the intervening years. Mastodon’s Leviathan and Lamb of God’s Ashes Of The Wake not only marked critical turning points in each band’s career but also left an indelible influence on the evolution of the genre. While "Floods Of Triton" echoes the innovation and raw energy of these albums, it also speaks to their persistent hunger for creativity and evolution and marks the first step in Mastodon’s next chapter.

"Floods Of Triton" is out now on Loma Vista Recordings. Stream it here, and watch the visualizer below. Pre-order the vinyl here.

Mastodon tour dates:

September

22 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

October

10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

December

6 - Melbourne, Aus - Good Things Festival

7 - Sydney, Aus - Good Things Festival

8 - Brisbane, Aus - Good Things Festival

Lamb Of God tour dates:

September

22 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

October

28-November 1 - Headbangers Boat Cruise

(Mastodon photo - Clay Patrick McBride; Lamb Of God photo - Travis Shinn)