MEGADETH Announce Australian Shows With IN FLAMES

Megadeth wil return to Australia for a pair of headline shows with special guests In Flames this March. Tickets go on sale February 10th. To gain early access, register here.

Dates:

March

21 - Adelaide, Australia - Entertainment Centre Theatre

22 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

In other live news, Megadeth recently announced a a string of European concerts for summer 2023. The dates are listed below, and you can find ticket links at Megadeth.com.

Dates:

July

23 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

26 - Tallinn, Estonia - Sea Arena at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

31 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

August

2 - Skanderborg, Denmark - Skanderborg Dyrehave / Smukfest 2023

4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

10 - Alicante, Spain - Leyendas del Rock Festival

13 - Walton on Trent, UK -Bloodstock Open Air

16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze 2023

17 - Pardubice, Czech Republic - Enteria Arena

19 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Open Air

22 - Paris, France - Olympia

25 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Riverside Festival

Megadeth are touring in support of their new album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!

Featuring twelve new tracks, album is available on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners.

The record is also available as a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7-inch featuring “We’ll Be Back” and the unreleased b-side “The Conjuring (Live).”

The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via Megadeth’s official online store, through Sound of Vinyl, and uDiscover. All configurations can now be ordered, here.