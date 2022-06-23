MEGADETH Leader DAVE MUSTAINE - "My Best Years Are Ahead Of Me Right Now”

Earlier today, June 23, Megadeth revealed the video for "We’ll Be Back", taken from their highly anticipated 16th studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! available via UMe on September 2.

Kory Grow of Rolling Stone interviewed Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine about his new music, an excerpt follows:

When Mustaine speaks today, his voice beams enthusiasm. Two-and-a-half years since the artist announced that his throat cancer was in remission, he’s still feeling good. “I feel healthy,” he says. “I am absolutely loving life, singing the best I’ve ever sang. I’m playing the best I’ve ever played. I can tell you that when we play live, we sit in our jam room before we go out there, and we study the songs now, like I used to back when the early stages of Megadeth.” He sums up his health status with three words: “feisty as ever.”

“I have a pretty solid relationship with my higher power now,” he says. “And it’s gotten cool for me, where I don’t have to use vulgarity on my album. Not that I’m square, because I say ‘f*ck’ all the time. And I’ve been asking God to remove that. He’s taking His time with it because it’s still there.”

Midway into recording The Sick, The Dying… And the Dead! bassist David Ellefson found himself embroiled in a scandal when sexually explicit messages he sent to fan leaked online. The band dismissed him and he subsequently wished them luck with their 2021 tour. “With everything that had taken place over the past, 10, 20 years with my relationship with our past bass player,” Mustaine says, possibly hinting at the lawsuit Ellefson filed against Mustaine and then reconciling, “it just became time to… it’s so uncomfortable for me to talk about. It was hard on me letting him go. And I’m happier now than I’ve ever been.” He decided to find another musician to re-record the bass parts on the album and asked Testament’s Steve Di Giorgio because he is “one of those just really amazingly talented players.”

After Di Giorgio returned to Testament following the recording session, Mustaine approached James LoMenzo, who was a member of the band from 2006 to 2010, about joining the band on the road. Now the group finally feels complete to Mustaine. “It’s a different camp now, and I’m really happy,” Mustaine says. “I feel totally invigorated. I feel like I’ve hit my stride, like my best years are ahead of me right now.”

To read the complete article, visit this location.

Featuring twelve new tracks, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! will be released on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here. There will also be a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl, housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7" featuring "We’ll Be Back" and the unreleased b-side "The Conjuring" (Live).'The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via Megadeth’s official online store, Sound Of Vinyl, and uDiscover.

Tracklisting:

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!"

"Life In Hell"

"Night Stalkers" (feat. Ice T)

"Dogs Of Chernobyl"

"Sacrifice"

"Junkie"

"Psychopathy"

"Killing Time"

"Soldier On!"

"Célebutante"

"Mission To Mars"

"We’ll Be Back"