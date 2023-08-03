Metal Legends Unite To Celebrate Late MOTÖRHEAD Leader LEMMY At Wacken Open Air; Video, Photos

The 32nd edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in underway, and last night (Wednesday, August 2), Doro Pesch staged her 40th Anniversary Show, which included a tribute to late Motörhead leader, Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister.

During her set, Doro was joined by other metal legends, including Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian), Sammy Amara (Broilers), Joey Belladonna (Anthrax), Mikkey Dee (Scorpions/Motörhead), Phil Campbell (Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons/Motörhead), Michael Rhein (In Extremo), and guitar icon Uli Jon Roth. Motörhead classics, "Love Me Forever" and "Ace Of Spades" were performed.

Doro shared video below, writing: "Thank you Wacken! I'm loss for words! This was totally crazy awesome! You are the best! So many friends on stage and 60,000 of you partying with us. I will never forget this!! Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who set this up, to everyone joining us on stage for this incredible show and to all of you!!!!"