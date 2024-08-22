MIKKEY DEE - "MOTÖRHEAD Was The Only Band In The World, Ever, Where Punks, Metalheads, And Hard Rockers Didn't Fight"; Video

In the new video below from Metal Injection, Frank sits down with legendary drummer, Mikkey Dee of Scorpions, to discuss his love of motorcycles, drumming, the release of Indian’s new customizable Scout line, how he came to work with the company, stories about Motörhead’s motorcycles and experience with Lemmy and Phil, the differences between drumming for King Diamond, Motörhead and Scorpions, and so much more.

(Photo courtesy of Adrenaline PR)