MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX - "Stalker One From Tennessee Has Been Arrested (Again)"

Mötley Crüe bassist, Nikki Sixx, took to social media today to announce that one of his stalkers has been re-arrested for breaking a restraining order.

Says Sixx: "Stalker one from Tennesee has been arrested (again) for breaking the restraining order (again) and is also being charged with resisting arrest. Been a hard month. Happy to be home with my family. Thank you to my legal team and the court system."



Back in February Sixx said he and his wife, Courtney, had been awarded legal fees in an ongoing case involving a woman who allegedly has been stalking them and their 4-year-old daughter. FOX Rochester reported that Sixx said they are now awaiting sentencing.

"People can't do whatever they want when it comes to my family," Sixx wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "It’s important to hold these people accountable."

At the time, Sixx referred to the alleged stalker as "stalker number 2," as he said he and his family have had two stalkers during recent years. He said sentencing for the first stalker was delayed due to the weather, but it is also looming.

"We are asking for three years in jail," he wrote. "We are using the legal system to hold bad people accountable. When your daughter and wife get threatened all bets are off."

Sixx first shared the news on social media in mid-November. He has since said a court granted a permanent restraining order through 2028 against one of the stalkers.