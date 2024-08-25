MR. BIG Wrap Up Farewell Tour At Romania's Way Too Far Rock Festival 2024; Fan-Filmed Video Available - "Moving On Now To Other Adventures, But Never Forgetting This Amazing Experience"

On August 23, Mr. Big played the final show on The BIG Finish farewell tour at the Way Too Far Rock Festival 2024 in Bistrița, Romania.

Bassist Billy Sheehan shared the following message via social media after the show:

"Romania! Crowd was a little bit light, but they made up for it in enthusiasm! The last Mr Big show (not MY last show, goddammit!!) What a great run we’ve had since 1988. We made great memories and millions (literally) of friends all around the world. My unlimited love and respect to all who listened, watched, purchased records, tickets and T -shirts. — without you we would have been nothing. Fact. Moving on now to other adventures, but never forgetting this amazing experience."

Guitarist Paul Gilbert: "What an adventure! Mr. Big wraps up over a year of touring! Many thanks to ALL! I’ll get home just in time for my son’s 10th birthday. I hope he remembers who I am! And special thanks to Ibanez guitars for getting beautiful instruments to me after my touring guitars were stolen."

Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Photo taken from Billy Sheehan's official Facebook page.