NAILS Releases New Single “Lacking The Ability To Process Empathy”

Anticipation continues as California masters of brutal aggression Nails reveals the latest single, “Lacking The Ability To Process Empathy”, from the band’s long-awaited, 4th full-length album, Every Bridge Burning, due out August 30 from Nuclear Blast Records.

Following the catastrophic tracks “Give Me The Painkiller” and “Imposing Will”, Nails unleashes a 2+ minute, groove-laden song that seethes with contempt and disdain.

Every Bridge Burning was produced by Kurt Ballou at God City Studio and is adorned with aptly diabolic artwork by Jef Whitehead. Their first record in 8 years features 10 tracks of unyielding, violence that can only be described as the sound of Nails.

Preorder Every Bridge Burning here.

Tracklisting:

"Imposing Will"

"Punishment Map"

"Every Bridge Burning"

"Give Me The Painkiller"

"Lacking The Ability To Process Empathy"

"Trapped"

"Made Up In Your Mind"

"Dehumanized"

"I Can’t Turn It Off"

"No More Rivers To Cross"

"Lacking The Ability To Process Empathy":

"Give Me The Painkiller":

"Imposing Will":

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)