NEKTAR To Release Journey To The Other Side - Live At The Dunellen Theatre June 10, 2023; A Fitting Tribute To Late Drummer & Founding Member RON HOWDEN

Formed in Germany in 1969, Nektar favoured extended compositions and concept albums over the constraints of pop. They were among the progenitors of the progressive rock movement of the 1970s as well as the jam-band scene that arose in the late 1990s. Their sound traveled well to the States, where they enjoyed Top 40 success with “A Tab In The Ocean” (1972) and “Remember The Future” (1973). Nearly 20 albums and a half-century later, the band’s artistic and personal charisma has earned them masses of devoted fans along with their latest album, The Other Side (2020), which was Number 1 on Amazon Progressive Music.

As they begin the next 50 years of their career, they kick it off with Journey To The Other Side - Live At The Dunellen Theatre June 10, 2023. Recorded during the band’s 50th anniversary tour, this release captures the band in all their glory with a 2CD/Blu-Ray set with a 5-camera shoot and multi-track recording. Clocking in at over 2 and 1/2 hours and spanning the band’s entire career with classics like “Remember the Future Parts 1 & 2”, “A Tab in the Ocean,” and many more. View “Drifting” video below.

This recording has become a virtual remembrance of Nektar drummer and primary member, Ron Howden, who died suddenly at the ripe old age of 78 on September 29th, 2023. As founding member Derek “Mo” Moore states, “I think you will enjoy being part of Nektar’s 50th extended Anniversary Tour and glad we captured this performance. Rest in Peace Ron.”

There are a limited number of autographed bundles available while supplies last. Order here.

Tracklisting:

Introduction

"The Light Beyond"

"A Tab In The Ocean"

"SkyWriter"

"I’m On Fire"

"Dream Nebula"

"Drifting"

"Cast Your Fate"

"A Day In The Life Of A Preacher"

"Recycled 2"

"Show Me The Way"

"Remember The Future Part 1"

"Remember The Future Part 2"

"Look Through Me"

"Fidgety Queen"

"Good Day"

Bonus Track:

"Devils Door/King Of Twilight" – (Blu-Ray and Download Only)