NIKLAS KVARFORTH’s The Sinister Initiative Announces SHINING’s Feberdrömmar Del Ett

Finland’s The Sinister Initiative has announced the upcoming release of the 11th-anniversary reissue of Shining’s famous 8 1/2 / Feberdrömmar I Vaket Tillstånd. A guaranteed must-have, The Sinister Initiative clarified that Feberdrömmar Del Ett constitutes “the first part of two releases with both old and new tracks of the band featuring a variety of vocalists performing them in their native tongue. Part one is more or less a re-issue of the 8 1/2 compilation remastered and with a new intro courtesy of Tuomas Tahvanainen (Part Two scheduled for 2025). Available in October.

The Sinister Initiative penned in a lengthier statement:

"A Feverdream From The Past

"The Sinister Initiative are proud to announce that the 11-year re-issue of Shining's infamous “8 ½” compilation has been scheduled for release in the cold month of October. This anniversary edition features the now celebrated five tracks of demo recordings on which Beastcraft/Urgehal maestro Lars Erik Frøslie added his nightmarish keyboard soundscapes, raising the bar of creepiness a few steps higher on the ladder. Meanwhile, for each composition, one specifically appointed frontman lent his very own horrifying and “feverish” ideas, guaranteeing every listener a mental downfall into the bottomless, dark depths of the human psyche.

"Regarding the specific guest vocalists, Maniac (Skitliv) and Pehr Larsson (Alfahanne) contributed wholly unique touches. The remaining three revered artists leapt even further into the realm of the unexpected by translating the original lyrics into their respective native tongues, offering audiences a taste of what Shining could have sounded like if Kvarforth wasn't born Swedish: Attila Csihar (Mayhem/Tormentor) therefore performed in Hungarian, Famine (Peste Noire) in French and, last but certainly not least, Gaahl (Trelldom) in Norwegian!

"In addition, Tuomas Tahvanainen created a brand new intro. As per usual, he also provided a refined and most necessary visual upgrade under the Nucleart Design banner. Finally, as we have always been fond of tradition here at TSI, the album has been fully remastered by Andy La Rocque down at Sonic Train Studios! If you prefer the dirtier sounding SHINING of the old days, you definitely can't turn your back on this and should support the band by placing your pre-orders as soon as they are made available!

"KINSKI 012 will be released on Digipack and LP on October 31st."

The Sinister Initiative likewise reissued the Shining classics Redefining Darkness and VII / Född Förlorare this year as well as Lots of Girls Gonna Get Hurt last year. Upcoming atrocities planned by The Sinister Initiative include Shining’s The Helsinki Tapes, the magnificent and otherworldly demos for Redefining Darkness; Cold Prophet’s sophomore album, Intentio Exitus; and the vinyl version of the split EP by Cold Prophet and Maxime Taccardi’s K.F.R, already available on digipack here.

The Sinister Initiative was founded in 2017 by Shining’s brilliant mastermind, Niklas Kvarforth, in order to gain control over his art and merchandising rights. The label is run with the support of the other two members of what is known in TSI as the “Trinity,” Cold Prophet’s Tuomas Tahvanainen and Seger’s Mathias Palmroth. Esteemed for their perfectionism and rigid principles, there is no better team to bring listeners Feberdrömmar Del Ett!

For further updates, visit TSI’s site and webshop, here.