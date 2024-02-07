NITA STRAUSS Announces US Headline Tour Dates; DIAMANTE And STARBENDERS To Support

It's been quite a busy winter for guitar legend Nita Strauss, and she is showing zero signs of slowing down. In fact, she continues to ramp up for 2024.

Strauss is currently on the second leg of a national North American tour with Mammoth WVH, supporting her most recent solo album The Call Of The Void, out now via Sumerian Records. She is also is fresh off a televised performance of The National Anthem prior to NASCAR's 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Today, the Los Angeles-born guitarist has announced a slate of US headline tour dates set for March. Diamante and Starbenders will serve as support for the trek, which kicks off March 12 in Worcester and runs through March 29 in Leander, Texas.

Tickets and VIP upgrades are available here.

Dates:

March

12 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

13 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Bar

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B at Skyway Theatre

17 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

20 - Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

22 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

24 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

26 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's

28 - Ft Smith, AR - Temple Live

29 - Leander, TX - The Haute Spot

Strauss has truly become a force to be reckoned with - dazzling over a million audience members per year around the world. Fans instantly recognize her as the touring guitarist for rock legend Alice Cooper and for pop superstar Demi Lovato; as the official guitarist of the Los Angeles Rams; and as a beloved solo artist. She has played multiple sports events including NASCAR Races and WWE Pay Per Views, most notably her critically acclaimed performance at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.