Out Of The Black - A Black Metal Documentary Re-Released In Full; Video

The black metal documentary, Out Of The Black - A Black Metal Documentary, has been re-released in full, and can be seen below.

The Executive Producer of the project, William Shackleford, announced late last week that the film would be re-released in its entirety, barring any last second roadblocks.

The film features: Dr. Thomas Bossius, Simon 'Pilgrim Bestiarius' Rosén, Weston Coppola Cage, George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher, HansFurste of Svarttjern, Dr. Brian Kirkmeyer, Morbid, Grim Vindkall of Domgård and many more.

The film explored the musical origins of black metal with regard to American death metal and American thrash. The film also explors the social and religious impacts of the genre throughout the years.