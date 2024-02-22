PETER FRAMPTON Talks New Music - "I've Been Working On New Material For The Last Five Years"; Audio

Peter Frampton recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. During their conversation, Peter reveals that he is currently making new music, gives an update on his health, and talks about how Sheryl Crow helped get his Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination.

SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, hosted by SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk, airs daily at 3 PM, ET on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk and on the SiriusXM app. Quotes and video below courtesy of SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation.

Frampton on new music: "I've been working on new material for the last five years. I'm still working on it, on the songs. It's gotta be, hopefully, we'll start recording it this summer. But I think that my MO for this is, it has to be, every track has to be the best that it can possibly be, and there could be not one iota of a filler on there. Every track has gotta be something that really I'm excited about and I get chills when I listen to it. That's the test. If you get a chill, if you get chills when you're writing a song, it's like, 'Oh, I should definitely finish this one.' And that I feel the same way, you know about, um, I've got about seven or eight so far that I'm really, really happy with. So won't be much longer now, but it's taken a while because I just don't want any fillers at all. They've all gotta be, you know, 150% great."

On his health: "I'm doing remarkably well. My muscle disease, IBM, it is progressing, but I'm one of the lucky ones. It's a very slow progression. And so I'm still able to play guitar. It is affecting my hands, but not much yet. So I've adapted. I mean, look, I'm 73, so you know, things do slow down a little bit even without a muscle disease. So, but you know, right now I'm really enjoying playing and you know, I think maybe there's slightly, I'm not quite as fast as I used to be, but all I can say to that is, you know, less notes, more soul."

On Sheryl Crow helping get his Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination: "Sheryl obviously has been very vocal about the fact that I should be in. This is before she was actually inducted, and she's a dear friend, and I was her first concert when she was 14. So there's a big connection there musically and as a friend. So I cannot thank her enough for inviting me to do. I'm a huge fan anyway, but I cannot thank her enough for inviting me to play with her because I think she was trying to, it was definitely a sign she was putting out there and saying, and at the same time, all the interviews she did around that was, she said, “Peter should be in too,” you know? I think that my feeling is that she did me a true, true favor, wonderful that she invited me to be there to put me on that stage with her and, and Stevie Nicks. And as you say, I think it was a point to this guy should be in too. So I have nothing but great things to say about Sheryl."

Frampton's 2024 North American "Never EVER Say Never Tour" kicks off March 3 in Greensboro, NC. Tickets available at frampton.com/.

Dates:

March

3 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center For The Performing Arts

5 - Red Bank, NJ - Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre At The Count Basie Center For The Arts

7 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9 - Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Resort & Casino

10 - Hanover, MD - The Hall At Live!

13 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

15 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor

16 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

18 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

30 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

April

1 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

3 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

5 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

7 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT

11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort And Casino

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

14 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park