PHIL ANSELMO Says PANTERA Shows Have "Lit And Ignited A Fuse And A Fire In Me"; Video

Pantera has released the video below, filmed during rehearsals for their upcoming North American tour.

In the clip, frontman Phil Anselmo states: "Youngsters have come out in droves to these Pantera shows, and it has lit and ignited a fuse and a fire in me, and I just wanna play these fucking shows the best fucking way we goddamn know how. And I'm looking forward to it."

Pantera will return to the stage this February on the second leg of their North American headlining tour. The journey follows the band’s massively successful 20-city run this past summer, a tour which stood as one of the most anticipated tours of 2023, as well as their dates supporting Metallica.

Featuring classic members, vocalist Philip H. Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, the latest stretch of live dates continues the celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

The trek, which will commence on February 3 in Sunrise, Florida, runs through fourteen cities, coming to a close on February 27 in Quebec City, Quebec. The band will again be joined by special guests, acclaimed metal powerhouse Lamb Of God, with additional support acts to be announced in the weeks to come.

Comments Anselmo, “Looking forward to jamming with everybody! These shows mean a lot and we aim to kick ass! Love y’all!”

Adds Brown, "We're really excited to announce new dates in 2024. Looking forward to bringing the show to some cities we missed in 2023. Come jam!"

Tickets at Pantera.com.

Tour dates with Lamb Of God:

February

3 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

5 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

7 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

9 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

10 - FedExForum - Memphis, TN

13 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

14 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

16 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB

18 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

20 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

22 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

24 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Centre Vidéotron - Québec City, QC

Pantera have scheduled a headline date at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia on March 19.

Says the band: "Guess what, Adelaide? We are coming for you! We are doing one headline show on our upcoming tour in Australia and it's in your city. See you on 19 March at Adelaide Entertainment Centre."

Early Bird pre-sale tickets are available now. General public tIckets on sale from Tuesday, February 6 at 9 AM, Local Time