Poland's DEATH REAPERS Drop The New Beginning EP; Title Track Video + Full Audio Stream Available

Poland-based metal band, Death Reapers, have released their new EP, The New Beginning. Get it here, and find a full EP audio stream, as well as a video for the title track, below.

Formed in 2019 in Przytoczna, a small town in Poland by instrumentalists Hubert Potomski, Kamil Winter, Filip Kudliński and Szymon Śmigiel, Death Reapers spent a year creating music and performing live without a vocalist. Hubert's cousin Konrad joined the band as the vocalist and lyric writer in 2020, just prior to the Covid Pandemic.

During the lockdown, Death Reapers recorded and released their first single "Fire & Glass." In early 2021 Death Reapers followed up with their first EP Sightless. The drummer, Szymon, left the band.

Death Reapers continued on, releasing another single "Death Reapers" before finding their newest member, drummer Mateusz Ratajczak in early 2022. With the current lineup, Death Reapers recorded a live session and played their first concert. The band then began the process of creating and recording the The New Beginning EP. The busiest recording period was the summer, which ultimately ended with a concert at a local festival in front of a large audience, and on the same day, the recording of their first music video.

Hubert and Mateusz are 18 years old, Filip and Kamil are 19 and Konrad is 20. The future is bright for these young metalheads!

Lineup:

Konrad Kropidłowski - vocals

Hubert Potomski - lead guitar

Kamil Winter - rhythm guitar

Filip Kudliński - bass guitar

Mateusz Ratajczak - drums

(Photo - Jakub Stefański)