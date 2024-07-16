PRIMORDIAL Debut "Nothing New Under The Sun" Music Video; European Festival Run To Commence This Week

Dublin, Ireland-based Pagan metallers, Primordial, today unveil their video for "Nothing New Under The Sun". The track comes by way of the band's How It Ends full-length, released last fall via Metal Blade Records.

Comments vocalist A. A. Nemtheanga, "We knew the world would not be the same. A few people laughed, a few people cried, most people were silent. I remembered the line from the Hindu scripture, The Bhagavad-Gita; Vishnu is trying to persuade the Prince that he should do his duty and, to impress him, takes on his multi-armed form and says, 'Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.' I suppose we all thought that, one way or another."

The "Nothing New Under The Sun" video comes in advance of Primordia's upcoming European festival run. The journey begins Friday, July 19, at Rock Unter Eichen and includes stops at some of Europe's most prestigious festivals including Wacken Open Air, Brutal Assault, and many more. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Order How It Ends here.

How It Ends tracklisting:

"How It Ends"

"Ploughs To Rust, Swords To Dust"

"We Shall Not Serve"

"Traidisiúnta"

"Pilgrimage To The World's End"

"Nothing New Under The Sun"

"Call To Cernunnos"

"All Against All"

"Death Holy Death"

"Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan"

"Death Holy Death" video:

"How It Ends" video:

"Pilgrimage To The World's End" lyric video:

"Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan" video:

Primordial lineup:

A.A. Nemtheanga - vocals

Ciarán MacUilliam - guitar

Michael O'Floinn - guitar

Pól MacAmlaigh - bass

Simon O'Laoghaire - drums

(Photo - Fergal Flannery)