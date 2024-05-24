PRIMORDIAL – Special U.S. Shows With BLOODBATH To Commence Next Week
May 24, 2024, an hour ago
Dublin, Ireland-based Pagan metal legends Primordial will return to US stages beginning Sunday with a performance at the Maryland Deathfest in Baltimore, Maryland followed by four special shows supporting Bloodbath. The short but epic journey begins on May 28 in Chicago and makes its way through Seattle, Mesa, and Los Angeles. Additional support will be provided by Archgoat and Severe Torture.
Tickets are available at deathfests.com.
Dates:
May
26 – Baltimore, MD – Maryland Deathfest (Primordial only
28 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
30 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
31 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theatre
June
1 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720
(Photo – Fergal Flannery)