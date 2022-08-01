Producer / Engineer TONY PLATT Looks Back On Mixing AC/DC's Highway To Hell - "I Still Think 'Touch Too Much' Is One Of The Most Underrated Singles Of All Time"

Producer / engineer Tony Platt is best known for his work with a diverse mix of artists, including, AC/DC, Cheap Trick, Bob Marley, Iron Maiden, Shy, Buddy Guy, Foreigner, Sparks, Jazz Jamaica All Stars, Lillian Axe and Motörhead. In the Full In Bloom interview clip below, he talks about mixing AC/DC's Highway To Hell, Bon Scott, Brian Johnson, working with producer Mutt Lange, recording Back In Black and Foreigner 4.

Highway To Hell is AC/DC's sixth studio album, released on July 29th, 1979. It was the last album featuring lead singer Bon Scott, who died February 19th, 1980 from "acute alcohol poisoning".