Producers Of Proposed BON SCOTT Film Issue Addendum; Movie Will Not Be A Biopic

The producers of the proposed Bon Scott film, The Kid From Harvest Road, have issued an addendum to their original press release stating that the film will not be a biopic.

A statement from the producers:

“The producers behind The Kid From Harvest Road are incredibly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming media attention the recent announcement of the film’s development has garnered. The enthusiasm and support from audiences and media outlets alike reaffirm the belief in the power of storytelling.

“However, they are at pains to express that The Kid From Harvest Road is a project that aims to capture the essence of Bon Scott’s early life in Fremantle in a fictionalised narrative set in the 1960s. By drawing inspiration from the stories and atmosphere of the time period, rather than attempting a biopic, the film can offer a more imaginative exploration of Scott’s character and experiences.

“Focusing on his formative years in Fremantle allows for a deeper dive into the influences and events that shaped him as a person and ultimately as the iconic frontman of AC/DC. It also provides an opportunity to explore the cultural landscape of the time, including the burgeoning music scene and social dynamics of the era.

“Through careful storytelling and attention to detail, The Kid From Harvest Road can offer viewers a reimagined glimpse into the life of a young Bon Scott, while also capturing the spirit of the times in which he lived. It’s an approach that allows for creative interpretation while still honouring the essence of Scott’s journey.”

A handful of attempts have been proposed to tell Scott’s story, both on the big screen and on live stage, but have been met with stiff resistance from the Bon Scott Estate and by Scott’s bandmates, AC/DC - most notably by American production company, High Voltage Productions, who had a production deal in the works with NBCUniversal and also a private equity company in 2013. The international biopic was slated to star US actor, Rob Liotti. As the project approached pre-production, producers could not come to an agreement with Universal Records and AC/DC to license the rights for their original music.

When queried about the proposed Australian production to star Lee Tiger Halley and the producers’ addendum, Liotti stated, “This might explain the estate’s lack of ‘objection’ to the project - a fictionalized account. I actually gave consideration to writing a fictional story based upon Scott’s life paralleling his journey as an artist, but as I mentioned previously, films are ultimately about money and ROI. I, personally, felt that a fictionalized portrayal simply wouldn’t have any box of ice appeal or traction. As a Bon Scott and AC/DC fan, myself, I couldn’t care less unless it was the real thing and delivered the goods. So, I nixed the idea - it just won’t put people in seats at a theater, in my opinion.”