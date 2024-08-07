PUMP5 To Issue Full Service And Paradise Place Albums Via Deko Entertainment

PUMP5 is a touring rock band hailing from southern California that has kept its wheels turning for the last 10 years. PUMP5 is comprised of respected talent such as Alex Kane (Shark Island, Enuff Z’nuff, Starz, etc.) on guitar, Andre Bonter on drums, Andrew Cates on the bass and Steven Todd Barnett on guitar and vocals. PUMP5, has been touring the lower 48 and Canada, and

has no plans of slowing down.

PUMP5 has found its place in American rock, and represents the brand with a high energy, in-your face live show. Full Service was independently released in 2019 and led to touring alongside the likes of Bullet Boys, Great White, L.A. Guns, Puddle Of Mudd and Enuff Z'Nuff. It boasted stand out tracks “Flight Song”, “Painted Flowers”, and “Pills”.

PUMP5 reconvened to record its next full-length release in fall 2022 with Dennis Hill on production duties and Mike Troolines (Los Lobos, Ignite, Righteous Brothers) on mixing and mastering duties, the end-result of this collaboration is Paradise Place. It was independently released in 2023 and boasted stand out tracks “Hello," “Make Me," and “Circus".

Both are now being issued worldwide through Deko Entertainment. Get your copies of both on CD and LP here.

Full Service tracklisting:

"Flight Song"

"Painted Flowers"

"Riverside"

"Pills"

"Lies"

"When Gary Met God"

"Yellow"

"Personal Sun"

"4th Of July"

"Waving"

"Last Song"

"Painted Flowers" video:

Paradise Place tracklisting:

"Hello"

"Make Me"

"Circus"

"Cat Sung"

"End Of We"

"Junk Man"

"I Promise"

"Rain"

"Breakin Down"

"Cheers"

"Hello" video: