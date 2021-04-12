RAMMSTEIN - Rare Bootleg Video Of 2001 Warfield Theatre Show In San Francisco Posted

September 25th, 2020 marked 25 years since Rammstein emerged from Berlin with its debut album, Herzeleid. To celebrate the anniversary, the RammWiki page on YouTube continues to roll out rare audio and video material from the band's career. The clip below is bootleg footage of the band playing the Warfield Theatre in San Francisco on July 5th, 2001.

The footage was shot during Rammstein's Mutter tour, and the setlist features songs from the album that are rarely played live now. It also features the band ending the show with a cover of the Ramones' "Pet Sematary" featuring keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz on lead vocals.

Setlist:

"5/4"
"Mein Herz Brennt"
"Links 2-3-4"
"Feuer Frei!"
"Rein Raus"
"Adios"
"Mutter"
"Stripped" (Depeche Mode)
"Zwitter"
"Weißes Fleisch"
"Sehnsucht"
"Asche Zu Asche"
"Du Hast"
"Wollt Ihr Das Bett In Flammen Sehen?"
"Rammstein"
"Sonne"
"Ich Will"
"Pet Sematary" (Ramones)

Rammstein has, as expected, pushed their 2021 European tour - initially planned for summer 2020 - to 2022 due to the ongoing global pandemic. Dates are available below.

Check the band's official website here for updates.

May
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena 
21 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena 
25 - Klagenfurt, Germany - Wörthersee Stadion 
30 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund 
31 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

June
4 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion 
5 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion 
10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen 
11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
15 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion 
18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena 
19 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena
22 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park 
26 - Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena 
30 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium

July
4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
8 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium 
9 - Lyon. France - Groupama Stadium 
12 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino 
16 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy 
20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds 
24 - Oslo, Norway - Bjerke Travbane 
29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium 
30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

August
3 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers



