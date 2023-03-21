RIDING WITH KILLERS Feat. TAPROOT Guitarist Release “Hostility” Single

Riding With Killers, a heavy rock outfit featuring current and ex-members of Taproot, Cathercist, Avalon Black and Wild Fire, have announced the release of their newest single, “Hostility”. The track comes on the heels of their 2022 single “What Comes Next”, and doubles-down on the bands ferocious energy, being led with a massive ‘90s rock inspired guitar riff and vocalist Taylor Roberts’ unforgettable range. “Hostility” is available today via streaming and a music video for the effort will drop in the coming weeks.

Taylor Roberts, who is currently the newest guitarist of Taproot, formed Riding With Killers (RWK) in 2018 in the ashes of his former projects Cathercist and Wild Fire, which both had success in the hard rock genre over the years. Roberts befriended RWK’s 1st drummer Dave Coughlin on tour in 2013, when Coughlin was actually the drummer of Taproot.

The two linked up for co-writing with friends Tim Krukowski (ex-Sponge), producer Matthew LaPlant and James Lascu (ex-Wilson) . The single was mastered by Matthew LaPlant at Madtown Mix Studios and the band is rounded out by their newest drummer, Jed Thibeault (Avalon Black etc). Bass duties for live shows and music videos have been filled recently by James Lascu (New Monarch) and Damon Tate (For The Fallen Dreams).