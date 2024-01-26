ROBERT FRIPP & DAVID SINGLETON Announce "Englishmen Abroad" California Tour Dates

An evening with Robert Fripp & David Singleton, Englishmen Abroad, is an opportunity to ask the questions that get us out of bed in the morning...

Where does Music come from? What does it take to survive the music business? When does the impossible become possible? Can music change the world? Why did Fripp put on a tutu and dance to Swan Lake at the end of his garden?

Englishmen Abroad is touring California before spring 2024. May the embers of Burning Questions now be gently fanned!

Tour dates:

February

23 - Santa Cruz, CA - Kuumbwa Jazz Center - tickets

24 - Sacramento, CA - Sofia Theater - tickets

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel - tickets

27 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Cuesta PAC - tickets (soon!)

29 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Agoura - tickets

March

1 - Santa Barbara, CA - ETC at the New Vic - tickets (soon!)

2 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House - tickets

3 - Santa Monica, CA - McCabes Guitar Shop - tickets

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - tickets

Robert Fripp is a founding member of King Crimson, contributor and collaborator with Brian Eno, David Bowie, Daryl Hall, David Sylvian, Peter Gabriel, Posh Poppers Toyah Willcox and Simon Darlow, and a lot of other totally excellent people. Originating director of the Guitar Craft and Guitar Circle program.

David Singleton established DGM with Robert Fripp in 1993 and has reluctantly managed King Crimson since 2018. David is King Crimson's producer and author of The Vicar Chronicles.

For more information, head here.