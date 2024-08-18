ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Share Throwback Cover Of KISS Classic "I Was Made For Lovin' You" For Sunday Lunch (Video)

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, have shared anouther throwback video for Sunday Lunch. Check out their performance of the KISS classic "I Was Made For Lovin' You" below.

“I Was Made For Lovin’ You” has joined Spotify’s Billions Club. The Billions Club playlist launched in 2020 and includes the songs on Spotify that have reached 1 billion streams on the service.

Other tracks in the club include Aerosmith’s “Dream On”, Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”, and Guns N’ Roses’ “Paradise City”.

“I Was Made For Lovin’ You” was released in 1979 on their Dynasty album. The single reached #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and #1 in Canada.