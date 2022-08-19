ROCK GODDESS - "Sadly We Announce Our Retirement On The Live Circuit Effective Immediately"

London born rockers, Rock Goddess, have announced their retirement from touring. An official statement from the band follows:

"With a very sad, heavy heart we have to announce we can’t continue in the present form of Rock Goddess. In this modern world our journey has been a little bit harder. Logistical and financial obstacles playing a big part. After the latest bout of bad luck getting covid in the camp, just before the major festival Barcelona RockFest, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. So sadly we announce our retirement on the live circuit effective immediately. ☹️

"We love our fans and appreciate everything you have done. ❤ Thank you to our Manager Richard Thompson, and his belief, dedication, and hard work. To our agent Martin Jarvis for his faith and understanding. To our father who started and managed Rock Goddess, without whom none of this would have been possible. To our family and friends who helped along the way since our reformation. And TO THE FANS who have supported through thick and thin. Thank you. Really. THANK YOU! Without you, this would not have been the amazing, wonderful experience that it has been. To each and every one of you, we love you and are eternally grateful.

"We have a boxset of unreleased material and live work waiting on Universal approving (it’s been many months…). But we hope you will be interested. We hope it comes to fruition as there are some surprises on there!

"Love always, Jody, Julie and Jen xxx."

