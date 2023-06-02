RONNIE JAMES DIO's 80's Classic Was The Poster Child For Satanic Panic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"So I was looking through some old interview footage, and I found this cool Zoom session I did with two of the greatest drummers from hard rock and metal... the Appice brothers, Carmine and Vinnie Appice. They both played for two of the greatest rock singers ever - Ozzy Osbourne and Ronnie James Dio. They have some great stories including an inside story about an 80s rock masterpiece, Dio’s 'Holy Diver', that has been severely misunderstood due to the embellishment of 80s satanic panic - including an experiment that this drummer and the iconic singer he played with did to prove that the media and the naysayers were lying about hidden messages in songs. Great interviews coming up next."