SABATON Guitarist CHRIS RÖRLAND Featured In New Episode Of Jackson Guitars' "Behind The Riff"; Video

Chris Rörland, guitarist for Swedish heavy metal band, Sabaton, is featured in the new episode of Jackson Guitars' Behind The Riff. In the clip below, he takes you through the main riff from "Hellfighters".

According to Sabaton, "'Hellfighters' was written about the 369th Infantry Regiment known as the Harlem Hellfighters. This was an infantry regiment of the New York Army National Guard that served during WWI (and eventually WWII). The regiment was mainly made up of African Americans and was one of the first African American regiments to serve with the American Expeditionary Forces in the First World War."

Check out the official lyric video for "Hellfighters", from Sabaton's 2022 album, The War To End All Wars.

In live news, Sabaton's next show is April 14th at First Direct Arena in Leeds, UK. Their complete tour schedule can be found here.