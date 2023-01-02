SEBASTIAN MARINO, Former Guitarist For ANVIL And OVERKILL, Dead At 57

Sebastian Marino, former guitarist for Anvil and Overkill, has passed away at the age of 57. Marino played on Anvil's Worth The Weight album (1991), and appeared on Overkill's The Killing Kind (1996), From The Underground And Below (1997) and Necroshine (1999).

Sebastian's friend, Bruce Pilato, shared the sad news, writing: "FAREWELL to my dear friend Sebastian Marino, who died suddenly in the early hours of today after being rushed to a hospital while doing a sound job on New Year's Eve in Florida. Sebastian owned and operated Audio Images, one of the most acclaimed audio & video production companies in the country. He and I go back to the 1980s and in the mid 1990s we worked together with Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire, which featured his first wife. It was Sebastian who I approached for a road crew when I first started working with Carl Palmer in 2005. Sebastian essentially brought a slew of top quality production people who made up the road crews of Carl Palmer's band; Asia; YES and other platinum level acts around the globe. A brilliant musician in his own right (he played guitar for Overkill and Anvil among others) - he was like a best friend to any working musician or road tech's who interacted with him. He always treated them fairly and often working for less than he should have just so the music could survive. Sebastian... you were a diamond whose legacy will shine on forever. RIP, pal."

Anvil frontman, Steve "Lips" Kudlow, paid tribute, writing: ""Condolences to my friend Sebastian Marino's family and friends. Seby was a dear friend and I will miss him profoundly!! Worth The Weight was an extremely special Anvil album and it will keep Seby alive through our history forever! RIP SEBASTIAN MARINO."



