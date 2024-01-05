SEX PISTOLS Bassist GLEN MATLOCK Announces Short Run Of Dates Featuring GUNS N’ ROSES’ GILBY CLARKE On Guitar
January 5, 2024, 29 minutes ago
Punk pioneer Glen Matlock has announced four California shows plus one in Las Vegas with a backing band of Clem Burke (Blondie) on drums, Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses) on lead guitar, and Steve Fishman on bass.
Dates:
January
19 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues
20 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar
21 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
23 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Hotel
24 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
Glen Matlock is a singer/songwriter/guitarist with a highly-esteemed resume. The original bassist and chief songwriter of the Sex Pistols, Matlock is responsible for penning some of history’s most iconic songs, “Anarchy In The UK,” “God Save The Queen” and “Pretty Vacant”. After his time with The Sex Pistols, Matlock went on to form several well-regarded bands including Rich Kids and The Philistines. He has collaborated with such artists as Iggy Pop, The Spectres, Hot Club, Wendy James and Viv Albertine and is also a highly in-demand player, playing live with the likes of the legendary reformed Faces.