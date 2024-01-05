SEX PISTOLS Bassist GLEN MATLOCK Announces Short Run Of Dates Featuring GUNS N’ ROSES’ GILBY CLARKE On Guitar

Punk pioneer Glen Matlock has announced four California shows plus one in Las Vegas with a backing band of Clem Burke (Blondie) on drums, Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses) on lead guitar, and Steve Fishman on bass.

Dates:

January

19 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

20 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar

21 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

23 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Hotel

24 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

Glen Matlock is a singer/songwriter/guitarist with a highly-esteemed resume. The original bassist and chief songwriter of the Sex Pistols, Matlock is responsible for penning some of history’s most iconic songs, “Anarchy In The UK,” “God Save The Queen” and “Pretty Vacant”. After his time with The Sex Pistols, Matlock went on to form several well-regarded bands including Rich Kids and The Philistines. He has collaborated with such artists as Iggy Pop, The Spectres, Hot Club, Wendy James and Viv Albertine and is also a highly in-demand player, playing live with the likes of the legendary reformed Faces.