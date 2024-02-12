SLAVE STEEL Releases Video For "Sorry About Death"

UK metal powerhouse Slave Steel has issued their new single and video, "Sorry About Death", which is now available on all digital platforms.

In the space race and the race for progress, humankind often becomes ruthless, losing control over technological ambition. The tragic events on this quest for beauty are as important as beauty itself. We can risk and fail, we must learn and evolve.

Directed by the visionary Dean Addison, the "Sorry About Death" music video is a visual spectacle brought to life by Pil Nazar and Daniele Manganaro.

