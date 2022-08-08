SLEEP SIGNALS Announce First Tour After Devastating Bus Crash

Minneapolis hard rock quintet, Sleep Signals have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall on The Return Of tour. This is the first tour for the band since their devastating bus wreck that happened a year ago leaving some of the band members will debilitating injuries. The tour will kick off on September 29 in Redmond, OR at General Duffy's Waterhole.

"I'd be lying if I said we're excited to be in a bus again after severity of the wreck and our injuries a year ago, but I know the second we step back on stage and feel the love and energy of the crowd, it will be worth it. The most amazing part of tour has been and always will be meeting our fans and sharing that short moment together on stage and it's something we've all been looking forward to as we heal and deal with all obstacles the wreck presented us with. We cannot wait to see all of you very soon," says the band's frontman Robert Cosgrove.

Tour dates:

September

29 - Redmond, OR

30 - Kennewick, WA

October

2 - Salt Lake City, UT

6 - Grants Pass, OR

7 - Vancouver, WA

8 - Takoma, WA

9 - Okanogan, WA

Recently, the band released their haunting new video for the single, "The Return", from their EP, Ethereal.

Sleep Signals have garnered a dedicated following through relentless touring, their explosive live performances, and their ability to blend catchy hooks with their high-energy songwriting style.

In 2021 the band released a new EP, Ethereal, featuring the single, "Fireproof," which garnered the band's first commercial radio success. The single was featured on Sirius XM's Octane and received spins on 80+ US FM radio stations, spending 11 weeks on the Billboard Active Rock radio chart.

Unfortunately, 2021 also saw the band experience a severe bus accident on tour with POD, From Ashes To New, and All Good Things that left several members in the hospital and rehabbing injuries for months. The band released the music video for "The Return" to commemorate their comeback from the accident and look to get back to the touring circuit as soon as late 2022.

Founded in 2014, the band hit the road in early 2015 and has since played over 500 shows in 45 states. Prior to the accident, the band was coming off of major full US tours with heavy hitters Hellyeah and Nonpoint, as well as Atreyu, Memphis May Fire, Ice Nine Kills, All That Remains, Attila, Escape the Fate, and Like A Storm.

“Sleep Signals embodies the same DIY hustling ethic that Ice Nine Kills has used since the beginning. Great songs, and a work ethic that is quickly making this band stand out" says Spencer Charnas of (Ice Nine Kills).

Alex Varkatzas (Ex-Atreyu) adds, “Seeing Sleep Signals' tireless work ethic and energetic live shows nightly, it’s only a matter of time before this band is a household name."