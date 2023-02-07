SLEEP SIGNALS Announce The Sinking Ships Tour: Part 1 & II
Sleep Signals have announced The Sinking Ships Tour: Part I & II, which begins February 15 in El Paso, TX at Sun City Bar & Event Center and concludes on May 14. The tour is in support of the band's new single "One Life" that releases to all major platforms on February 17, 2023. Tickets and VIP packages are available at sleepsignals.net.
Resiliency. The trials we face in life define who we are. Sleep Signals has been no stranger to adversity throughout their career, having dealt with a plethora of misfortunes culminating with a devastating bus wreck in 2021. During a tour with POD and From Ashes To New, the band’s bus was hit by a semi-truck, destroying all of their equipment and causing severe injuries to several members. But through all of the setbacks, the band has remained dedicated to sharing their story and bringing their unique perspective to the rock/metal genre.
Blending their ability to create strong hooks with their high-energy song-writing style, the band manages to meld influences ranging from pop to hardcore, creating a soundscape that leads the listener on a journey filled with raw emotion. When you hear a song, you feel the song.
After an extended hiatus in 2021, the band returned to the stage in late 2022 and immediately began selling out shows across the Pacific Northwest. In 2023, the band was back in full force, touring nationally supporting the release of a new single, “One Life.” The single is heavily influenced by the challenges the group most recently experienced and follows up the band’s 2020 radio single, “Fireproof,” that climbed the charts, landing on Sirius XM’s Octane and over 80 FM stations across the U.S.
“Sleep Signals embodies the same DIY hustling ethic that Ice Nine Kills has used since the beginning. Great songs, and a work ethic that is quickly making this band stand out" says Spencer Charnas of (Ice Nine Kills).
Alex Varkatzas (Ex-Atreyu) adds, “Seeing Sleep Signals' tireless work ethic and energetic live shows nightly, it’s only a matter of time before this band is a household name."
Part I dates:
February
15 - El Paso, TX - Sun City Bar & Event Center
16 - San Angelo, TX - The Deadhorse
17 - Austin, TX - Hole In the Wall
19 - Wichita, KS - Jerry's
20 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
21 - Kansas City, MO - Recordbar
22 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall
23 - Mount Vernon, IL - The Granada Theatre
24 - Rockford, IL - Whiskeys Roadhouse
25 - Kalamazoo, MI - Papa Pete's
26 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's
28 - Spring Valley, IL - Jay’s Bullet Hole Saloon
March
1 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s Live Music
2 – Lincoln, NE – 1867
3 – Grand Island, NE – Liederkranz
4 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios Live
Part II dates:
April
6 - Spokane, WA - The Big Dipper Spokane
7 - Kennewick, WA - The Tin Hat
8 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
9 - Idaho Falls, ID - The Heart Events
13 - Dilworth, MN - TAK Music Venue
14 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
15 - Minneapolis, MN - Underground Music Cafe & Event Space
16 - Eau Claire, WI - The Plus
18 - Marshfield, WI - GoodFellas Pub
19 - Green Bay, WI - Lyric Room
20 - Janesville, WI - The Back Bar
21 - Chicago, IL - The WC Social Club
22 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge
26 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theater
28 - Brooklyn, NY - Lucky 13 Saloon
29 - Frenchtown, NJ - Artie's Bar and Grill
30 - Mt Holly, NJ - The Union Firehouse
May
3 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power
4 – Baltimore, MD – Zen West
5 – Turtle Creek, PA – Sub Alpine Society
9 – Springfield, IL – Knights Of Columbus
10 – St Joseph, MO – Café Acoustic Concert Hall
11 – Kearney, NE – The Other Side
12 – Denver, CO – Herman’s Hideaway
14 – Draper, UT – Leatherheads