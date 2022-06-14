SLEEP SIGNALS Launch “The Return” Single

Minneapolis hard rock quintet, Sleep Signals released their haunting new video for single "The Return." The single is from their EP, Ethereal.

"We are so very excited to finally share this music video with you! This is the first thing we've released since the bus accident and it's ironic that even though we filmed this early last year, the single is appropriately named 'The Return.' It marks our comeback and speaks to the adversity that we've pushed through on what has now become several unfortunate occasions, so we are very proud of it. We worked so hard on this video and it is the most impressive thing we've done to date. We can't wait until you see it!" says the band's frontman Robert Cosgrove.

Sleep Signals have garnered a dedicated following through relentless touring, their explosive live performances, and their ability to blend catchy hooks with their high-energy songwriting style.

In 2021 the band released a new EP, Ethereal, featuring the single, "Fireproof," which garnered the band's first commercial radio success. The single was featured on Sirius XM's Octane and received spins on 80+ US FM radio stations, spending 11 weeks on the Billboard Active Rock radio chart.

Unfortunately, 2021 also saw the band experience a severe bus accident on tour with POD, From Ashes To New, and All Good Things that left several members in the hospital and rehabbing injuries for months. The band released the music video for "The Return" to commemorate their comeback from the accident and look to get back to the touring circuit as soon as late 2022.

Founded in 2014, the band hit the road in early 2015 and has since played over 500 shows in 45 states. Prior to the accident, the band was coming off of major full US tours with heavy hitters Hellyeah and Nonpoint, as well as Atreyu, Memphis May Fire, Ice Nine Kills, All That Remains, Attila, Escape the Fate, and Like A Storm.

“Sleep Signals embodies the same DIY hustling ethic that Ice Nine Kills has used since the beginning. Great songs, and a work ethic that is quickly making this band stand out" says Spencer Charnas of (Ice Nine Kills).

Alex Varkatzas (Ex-Atreyu) adds, “Seeing Sleep Signals' tireless work ethic and energetic live shows nightly, it’s only a matter of time before this band is a household name."