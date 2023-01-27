SUM OF SEVEN - Finnish Progressive Metallers Release New Single / Video "The Monster... The King"

Finnish progressive metal band Sum Of Seven released a new single and music video ''The Monster…The King'". The track is released in collaboration with Inverse Records. Pick it up via digital platforms found here.

Guitarist Ari Lempinen comments: "In the song 'The Monster…The King' we wanted to give more room to the instruments to tell the story supporting the vocals. The song flows with tasty solos and tight riffs in synergy with Marko’s vocals and dances between succulent blasting and a relaxing respite. The music reflects the atmosphere of the lyrics, which dive deep into a dreamlike space where the monsters and kings within us are in juxtaposition. The music video features the skilled breakdancer Jose Granados aka Bboy Kalaco who interprets the mood and the message of the song with his skillful moves."

Check out the video below.

Line-up:

Ari Lempinen: Guitar, backing vocals

Esa Lempinen: Keyboards

Rasmus Raassina: Drums

Harri Annala: Guitar

Miika Erkkilä: Bass

Marko Loukamaa: Vocals