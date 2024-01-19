SWALLOW THE SUN – Alone Records To Release The Singles Collection (The Spinefarm Years) In April

Alone Records has announced The Singles Collection (The Spinefarm Years), a very special boxset that compiles several crucial singles by the legendary Finnish doom/death metal band Swallow The Sun. As the title reveals, it focuses on the Spinefarm era of the band, which is to say their first six releases - five full-length albums (The Morning Never Came, Ghosts Of Loss, Hope, New Moon, Emerald Forest And The Blackbird) plus the Plague Of Butterflies EP.

All of the mentioned full-length releases are represented with two songs each, on 12" vinyl singles, while the EP is included in its entirety on the same format. The whole package is ornamented by the original singles artwork and comes with brand new liner notes provided by the band itself. The lavish booklet comes with press photos in poster size, which were made only for this boxset.

There are two available options:

-a limited edition of 300 copies with the records in variously coloured vinyl, which is a rigorous exclusive of the Alone Records shop;

-the remaining 700 copies, which will offer black vinyl on all records.

In total, the boxset is a limited and numbered edition of 1000 units, each including a certificate of authenticity. Unmissable for any self-respecting doom fan or Swallow The Sun follower, this item not only will look amazing on your shelf, but it’s also a beautifully elegant way to revisit under a new (dark) light the essential parts of the first era of Swallow The Sun, an essential band without whom the doom scene would surely be very different today.

Release is set for April 30, preorder at the Alone Records webshop.