Sweden's SHINING Auctioning Paintings By MAXIME TACCARDI Used For Their Self-Titled Eleventh Album

Legendary black metal powerhouse, Shining, has decided to auction several paintings by Maxime Taccardi that were created for the band's self-titled eleventh full-length masterpiece, which dropped on September 15 and quickly earned much acclaim.

The items up for sale include magnificent renderings of Peter Huss (here), Mayhem's Charles Hedger (here), ex-Necrophobic's Alex Friberg (here), the Shining "Classic Logo" (here), and the "SG Symbol" (here).

All portraits were used as posters, in the album booklet, and for other purposes. Huss' likeness even graces the cover of the brilliant single "Avsändare Okänd", which received several different vinyl releases. This is a rare opportunity to own part of the history of one of the best and most influential bands in the genre. The genius of Shining defies description.

The same can be said of Taccardi, who has become an icon in his own right. In addition to being a famed visual artist, Taccardi is also a brilliant musician, video creator, educator, and more. Shining greatly cherishes Taccardi's art and will continue to work with him in the future. This first collaboration will surely be remembered as the start of an important creative partnership.

The band writes: "Due to numerous attempts to destroy Shining throughout the entirety of 2023, not to mention Niklas being forced to take a longer break due to his current physical and mental state, the band itself has unfortunately had to take a severe financial toll. So, it is with a heavy heart that we therefore have decided to put a few of Maxime Taccardi's original paintings up for sale. All are painted in his own blood, and most of them were used in the booklet of our last album. We are beyond grateful to have collaborated with this exceptional artist and will do so again for our next release, and although selling these originals feels awful, we really have no other choice, but do find somewhat solace in the fact that received funds will assure that we will be able to take the next step forward."

The above-mentioned Shining album can be ordered here

Tracklisting:

"Avsändare Okänd"

"Snart Är Dom Alla Borta"

"Allt För Döden"

"Fidelis Ad Mortem" (feat. Andy La Rocque)

"Åttahundratjugo"

"Den Permanenta Sömnen Kallar"

“Fidelis Ad Mortem” visualizer:

“Avsändare Okänd” lyric video:

"Allt För Döden" video:

Shining are:

Niklas Kvarforth - Vocals

Charles Hedger - Guitar

Nicolas Barker - Drums

Peter Huss - Guitar

Alex Friberg - Bass

Tuomas Tahvahnainen - Noise and Discomfort