TESTAMENT Frontman CHUCK BILLY, Tattoo Legend PAUL BOOTH To Appear On "The Leaf", A Weekly Show Dedicated To “Heavy Cannabis Culture” Hosted By CHIP Z’NUFF

The Leaf Cannabis Media Network® is a weekly radio hour dedicated to Heavy Cannabis Culture that broadcasts at “High Noon” PST (3 PM, EST) on the Monsters Of Rock® channel on Dash Radio. Each episode features rock star host and Cannabis Cup judge Chip Z’Nuff speaking with cannabis-friendly influencers, rock stars, and cultural icons. Nonstop entertainment includes a playlist of weed-themed, kick-ass heavy metal, punk, classic rock, and hits of today. At the same time, guests captivate with their favorite rock-n-roll cannabis stories while discussing their favorite cannabis products.

Steven Blush, CEO, The Leaf Cannabis Media Network says, “The rock-n-roll-fueled programming of The Leaf - coupled with the proven listenership of Monsters Of Rock® and Dash Radio - provides untold branding and marketing opportunities for musicians and entrepreneurs alike. We have built the world’s largest cannabis channel, and the ultimate heavy cannabis cultural platform - by embracing the lifestyle connectivity of marijuana and rock music, and by providing airtime to cannabis enterprises that we love and want to support.”

“We are thrilled to bring The Leaf to our growing platform,” says Harlan Hendrickson, CEO/Owner of Monsters Of Rock®. “A weekly show playing cannabis-inspired hard rock and metal, interviewing weed-friendly rock stars, and talking about the finest products of the exploding new cannabis industry is a perfect match for our proven 600,000 plus daily listeners.”

Chip Z’Nuff explains, “I am psyched to host The Leaf. It’s the first radio show dedicated to heavy music and great weed. Cool rock star friends come in and talk about weed and the best products, while we spin stoned-out metal and more. The Leaf is flyin' high, for sure.”

Dash Radio, a venture of music industry giants involving producer DJ Skee and advocate-philanthropist Jason Flom, has a proven listenership of over 11 million listeners, driven by celebrity curated channels by the likes of Snoop Dogg, B Real, and Kylie Jenner.

"The Leaf" runs on Dash's noted Monsters of Rock® channel - with 600,000 weekly listeners. Such numbers crush any other individual terrestrial or subscription service because Dash is available for free through every cable system and every new car stereo in America.

Dash Radio and Monsters Of Rock® provide the ideal platform to spread initiatives and promote products. Download the Dash Radio app at dashradio.com.

June guests on "The Leaf":

15 - Chuck Billy (Testament)

22 - Paul Booth (artist/tattooist)

29 - Elizabeth Becker (HiBnB)