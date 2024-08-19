THE CALLING Sign With CTK Enterprises And UTA For Global Representation In Advance Of New Music

After two decades of anticipation, The Calling emerges from the shadows, ready to reclaim their place in the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

“The Calling is back!! And we are beyond thrilled to have a killer new team on board with us including Danny Nozell at CTK Enterprises managing, and Neil Warnock at UTA for worldwide agency representation,” says lead vocalist Alex Band. “To have such powerhouses believe in us means SO MUCH, and we can’t wait to share our new music with our loyal fans, connect with new ones, and take over the world!”

The platinum-selling band, with hits around the world, blasted out of the gate in 2001 to critical and commercial acclaim. With seven #1 hits across multiple territories, the band is ready to bring their biggest hits and newest music to new and existing fans.

“The Calling has always been about more than just music; it’s about connecting with our fans on a profound level,” continues Band. “After all these years, we are more excited than ever to share our new sound and take our fans on this new journey with us. The music has evolved, but the essence of what makes The Calling unique remains at the core.”

Formed in 1999, The Calling quickly ascended the ranks of radio rock with their distinctive blend of catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Their debut album Camino Palmero sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and went Platinum in the US and 50+ countries, catapulting the teen rockers to international fame with hits like "Wherever You Will Go" and "Adrienne," while touting 7 number one singles worldwide. After a 20-year hiatus, The Calling returns to the forefront of the music scene, poised to captivate listeners once again. With a renewed sense of purpose and creativity, the band is set to unveil their long-awaited new music, promising a sonic journey that will resonate deeply with both loyal fans and newcomers alike. Driven by the powerful, distinct vocals of Alex Band and the masterful instrumentation of guitarist Daniel Damico and Grammy-nominated bassist Dom Liberati, The Calling's comeback is nothing short of extraordinary. Each note and lyric carry the weight of two decades of growth and experience, resulting in a musical tapestry that is both timeless and contemporary.

CTK Enterprises is a global talent management company headquartered in Nashville, TN representing global icons and are experts in music, TV, film, publishing, marketing, touring, and branding. Their roster consists of Dolly Parton, Megadeth, Cheap Trick, Jessica Simpson, KC And The Sunshine Band, Kellie Pickler, Kenny G, Mýa, The Brothers Moore, Callie Twisselman, and Nikki Lund.

UTA Music is at the forefront of culture with a client roster that ranges from timeless icons to rising hitmakers. Its full-service representation maximizes opportunities not only in music, but across television, film, gaming & e-sports, web3, fashion, and other business verticals. Over the past several years the music group has significantly expanded into numerous areas including music brand partnerships, music crossover and tour marketing. UTA works with a wide range of established and emerging artists across all genres of the industry, including Anitta, Christina Aguilera, Ari Lennox, Bad Bunny, Bebe Rexha, Kylie Minogue, Burna Boy, Common, deadmau5, Florence and the Machine, Guns N’ Roses, Halsey, Illenium, J Cole, James Blake, Jamey Johnson, Jason Derulo, Jimmy Eat World, Karol G, Kaskade, Latto, Lil Nas X, Lil Wayne, Lizzo, LL Cool J, Machine Gun Kelly, Marshmello, Michael Franti, Midland, Muse, My Morning Jacket, Offset, Paramore, Romeo Santos, Rosalía, Spoon, Sublime with Rome, The Jonas Brothers, The Kid Laroi, Tori Kelly, Train, Tyler Hubbard, WizKid, YG, Young The Giant, among many others.

(Photo - Trumpas)