THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON Release Music Video For New Single "Legends Never Die"

The Dark Side Of The Moon enter the world of League Of Legends and present their epic fifth single, “Legends Never Die”. The band transforms the song - which gained hundreds of millions of streams with its original version, sung by the incredible Against The Current - into a metal delight, bringing it back to life with the incredible vocal lines of Melissa Bonny.

It’s the next step in their journey that takes them from the depths of Moria up to the Iron Throne, showcasing the metal side of well known songs from video games, TV shows and big movies. The multi-talented quartet that consists of members of Feuerschwanz, Amaranthe and Ad Infinitum will release their debut album, Metamorphosis, on May 12 via Napalm Records.

The Dark Side Of The Moon on "Legends Never Die": “‘Legends Never Die’ - exactly one month until the release of our debut album "Metamorphosis"! To shorten the waiting time we present you today our version of the mega hit from "Against the Current" and invite you into the gaming world of "League of Legends"! Can you hear us screaming out your name?”

The Dark Side Of The Moon started with a bet between Ad Infinitum singer Melissa Bonny and Hans Platz, the guitarist of Feuerschwanz. Whoever lost owed the other a "dare". Hans won and challenged Melissa to record a metal version of their latest released single "Jenny Of Oldstones", and the rest is history!

Exploring the fantastical lives of famous pop culture heroes since their childhood, the multitalented musicians transform soundtracks of worldwide known movies, TV shows and video games into powerful metal tracks on the debut album Metamorphosis. The Dark Side Of The Moon don’t limit themselves to cover versions, but also include their own songs dedicated to their favorite warriors. Marching into the great worlds of The Lord of the Rings, the band paints the Grammy-nominated soundtrack "May It Be", featuring Charlotte Wessels (ex-Delain), in a new light, while the mystic song "Misty Mountains" (feat. Evergrey’s Tom S. Englund) of The Hobbit film trilogy underlines the tragic story through melodic folk vocal lines and rousing guitar riff choirs.

Like the seven untamed seas, the melodies appear in energetic and rousing waves, while others head towards the shore in an exciting, elegant and soulful rhythm. Exploring the untouched sides of these multifaceted selected songs, the multinational band shifts the world famous soundscapes into new adventures, taking listeners back to forgotten times. Just like the moon, every song has an unexplored side, now discovered by The Dark Side Of The Moon.

Metamorphosis will be available in the following formats:

- 1-CD Digisleeve in Cloth Bag (incl. Pendant, Leather Cord & Keyring , Patch, Signed Card) - limited to 300 copies worldwide (Napalm Records shop exclusive)

- 1-LP Gatefold (black)

- Shirt " Metamorphosis" + Digisleeve

- 1-CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Legends Never Die"

"The Gates Of Time"

"Misty Mountains" (feat. Tom S. Englund)

"Double Trouble / Lumos! (Hedwig's Theme)" (feat. Rusanda Panfili)

"First Light" (feat. Rusanda Panfili)

"New Horizons" (feat. Fabienne Erni)

"The Wolven Storm (Priscilla’s Song)"

"May It Be" (feat. Charlotte Wessels)

"If I Had A Heart"

"The Hanging Tree"

"Jenny of Oldstones"

"The Gates Of Time" video:

"Double Trouble" video:

"Jenny of Oldstones" video:

"May It Be" video:

The Dark Side Of The Moon are:

Melissa Bonny - vocals

Hans Platz - guitars

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

Jenny Diehl - harp

(Photo - Nat Enemede)