THE ROLLING STONES Are Back At #1 On UK Album Charts With Hackney Diamonds

The Rolling Stones are back at #1 on the Britain's Official Albums Chart Top 100 their new studio album, Hackney Diamonds. The UK's Top 100 biggest artist albums of the week, compiled by the Official Charts Company, is based on sales of CDs, downloads, vinyl, audio streams and video streams. View the biggest albums of 2023 here.

The Stones recently released a music video for "Mess It Up", the new single from Hackney Diamonds. The clip, starring actor Nicholas Hoult, can be viewed below:

The Stones also released Hackney Diamonds Live Deluxe — featuring the band's live set from New York 2023. Get the original album plus seven new live tracks, including "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven" with Lady Gaga, "Tumbling Dice", "Jumpin Jack Flash", "Angry", "Whole Wide World" and more. Order the limited edition double CD now. The 24-page booklet includes photos from the performance by Kevin Mazur.

Tracklisting:

CD1 – Hackney Diamonds

"Angry"

"Get Close"

"Depending On You"

"Bite My Head Off"

"Whole Wide World"

"Dreamy Skies"

"Mess It Up"

"Live By The Sword"

"Driving Me Too Hard"

"Tell Me Straight"

"Sweet Sounds Of Heaven"

"Rolling Stone Blues"

CD2 – Live at Racket, NYC

"Shattered" (Live at Racket, NYC)

"Angry" (Live at Racket, NYC)

"Whole Wide World" (Live at Racket, NYC)

"Tumbling Dice" (Live at Racket, NYC)

"Bite My Head Off" (Live at Racket, NYC)

"Jumpin’ Jack Flash" (Live at Racket, NYC)

"Sweet Sounds Of Heaven" (Feat. Lady Gaga, Live at Racket, NYC)

"Bite My Head Off" lyric video:

"Angry" video:

The Stones are going back on the road with a brand-new tour performing in 16 cities across the US and Canada.

Fans can expect to experience Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood play their most popular hits ranging from “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction” and more, as well as fan favourite deep cuts and music from their new album, Hackney Diamonds.

The legendary rockers will be returning to the road following the success of their history-making and chart-topping studio album Hackney Diamonds, which has just received a Grammy nomination for the projects lead single, "Angry". Showcasing a new stage and high energy that only the Stones can bring as one of the worlds most iconic artists ever, this tour will guarantee a show to remember. The United States last hosted the rock n roll giants during their critically acclaimed No Filter tour in 2021, which sold out stadiums across the country while becoming one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time.

The tour is set to kick off April 28, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with stops in Las Vegas, Glendale, East Rutherford, Seattle, Foxboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Santa Clara. The Stones will also make a stop at this years New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival for a special performance on May 2. Full tour routing is below.

Confirmed dates:

April

28 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

May

2 - Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA

7 - State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

11 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

15 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA

23 - Metlife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

26 - Metlife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

30 - Gillette Stadium - Foxboro, MA

June

3 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

7 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

11 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

15 - Cleveland Browns Stadium - Cleavland, OH

20 - Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

27 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

July

5 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

10 - SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

17 - Levi’s ® Stadium - Santa Clara, CA



(Photo - Mark Seliger)