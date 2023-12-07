THE WHO - New Book, Teenage Wasteland: The Who At Winterland, 1968 And 1976, Available In February

In February 1968 and March 1976, The Who performed shows in the same venue, almost ten years apart: San Francisco’s Winterland. Generally considered as two marginal years in the Who’s career, they are only apparently so. These two years represent a screen grab of the band taken in its purest form: live, and harder than ever, right before and right after the huge success The Who struggled to live with in the years between.

Winterland was the perfect setting to see the band live in the city that welcomed them as a second home, San Francisco. At The Who’s first Winterland show in February 1968, just a few hundred hippies turn up. In March 1976, the venue is crammed to capacity—5,000 tickets are sold. Still, as the Examiner noted, “The Who could have sold eight times as many,” since 43,000 requests for tickets were sent!

This all-access look at those two shows is a glimpse of what it was like to see The Who at Bill Graham’s legendary concert venue, and features firsthand accounts and previously unpublished photos by fans at the shows, as well as details the band behind the scenes and onstage.

