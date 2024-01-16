This Rock Staple Was Recorded By Five Major Bands, But THE YOUNGBLOODS Made It A Classic; Singer JESSE COLIN YOUNG Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Real Story; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Up next, one of the greatest feel-good one-hit wonders of the rock era. A song that changed everything and brought peace to a nation that was hurting from an integral voice that made the oft-recoded song shine. I’m talking about 'Get Together' by The Youngbloods with lead singer Jesse Collin Young. It was truly one of rock's most significant appeals for peace and brotherhood during a very turbulent time in the world, with a chorus that has become a part of the identity of the 60s, and yet it still resonates. Original singer and interpreter Jesse Colin Young tells the story of taking Dino Valenti’s folk song to the next level. However it would be a long journey to the top of the charts… When it was first released it stalled at #62 but a lucky break gave him a second chance when it got re-released two years after it failed. Find out what happened next, on Professor Of Rock."