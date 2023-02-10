Today In Metal History 🤘 February 10th, 2023 🤘CLIFF BURTON, VAN HALEN, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT
February 10, 2023, 35 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA) - February 10th, 1962 – September 27th, 1986
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 44th
VAN HALEN's Van Halen - February 10th, 1978
JUDAS PRIEST's Stained Class - February 10th, 1978
Happy 26th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Facing The Animal - February 10th, 1997
Happy 19th
DAMAGEPLAN's New Found Power - February 10th, 2004
PROBOT's Probot - February 10th, 2004
Happy 14th
LUNA MORTIS’ The Absence - February 10th, 2009
Happy 12th
THE ETERNAL’s Under A New Sun – February 10th, 2011
Happy 11th
ELUVEITIE’s Helvetios – February 10th, 2012
GOATWHORE’s Blood For The Master – February 10th, 2012
DUNDERBEIST’s Black Arts & Crooked Tails – February 10th, 2012
ENGEL’s Songs For The Dead (EP) – February 10th, 2012
Happy 8th
MELECHESH’s Enki – February 10th, 2015
Happy 6th
DEIVOS' Endemic Divine - February 10th, 2017
FIRST BLOOD's Rules - February 10th, 2017
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST's Embers of a Dying World - February 10th, 2017
MUTINY WITHIN's Origins - February 10th, 2017
NIGINGR's The High Heat Licks Against Heaven - February 10th, 2017
OVERKILL's The Grinding Wheel - February 10th, 2017
THUNDER's Rip It Up - February 10th, 2017