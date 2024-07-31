Today In Metal History 🤘 July 31st, 2024🤘 ARCH ENEMY, ATROCITY, MÖTLEY CRÜE, JOURNEY, KATAKLYSM, ALCATRAZZ

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 54th

Alexander Krull (ATROCITY, LEAVES' EYES) - July 31st, 1970

Happy 53rd

John “5” William Lowery (MÖTLEY CRÜE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON) - July 31st, 1971





Happy 39th

Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY, THE AGONIST) - July 31st, 1985 (photo above by Joe Kleon)





Happy 43rd

Matthew Charles Sanders (Matt Shadows; AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - July 31st, 1981

Heavy Releases

Happy 43rd

JOURNEY's Escape - July 31st, 1981

Billboard chart numbers: "Don't Stop Believin'" (#9), "Who's Crying Now" (#4) and "Open Arms" (#2). A reason why it has sold over 12 million copies worldwide!



Happy 17th

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's The Way Of The Fist - July 31st, 2007

WHITECHAPEL's The Somatic Defilement - July 31st, 2007



Happy 12th

WELICORUSS’ Kharna – July 31st, 2011

Happy 11th

NACHTMYSTIUM’s Silencing Machine - July 31st, 2012

EVOKEN’s Atra Mors – July 31st, 2012

Happy 9th

KATAKLYSM's Of Ghosts And Gods - July 31st, 2015

XANDRIA's Fire & Ashes - July 31st, 2015





Happy 7th

THUNDERSTICK - Something Wicked This Way Comes - July 31st, 2017



Happy 5th

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES - Invasion - July 31st, 2019



Happy 4th

ALCATRAZZ - Born Innocent - July 31st, 2020

ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Let the Light In - July 31st, 2020

DEE SNIDER - For the Love of Metal Live! - July 31st, 2020

DISAVOWED - Revocation of the Fallen - July 31st, 2020

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT - Alphaville - July 31st, 2020

KATALEPSY - Terra Mortuus Est - July 31st, 2020

LIONHEART - The Reality of Miracles - July 31st, 2020

SEPTICFLESH - Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX - July 31st, 2020

UPON A BURNING BODY - Built from War - July 31st, 2020



