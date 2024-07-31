Today In Metal History 🤘 July 31st, 2024🤘 ARCH ENEMY, ATROCITY, MÖTLEY CRÜE, JOURNEY, KATAKLYSM, ALCATRAZZ
July 31, 2024, 2 hours ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 54th
Alexander Krull (ATROCITY, LEAVES' EYES) - July 31st, 1970
Happy 53rd
John “5” William Lowery (MÖTLEY CRÜE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON) - July 31st, 1971
Happy 39th
Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY, THE AGONIST) - July 31st, 1985 (photo above by Joe Kleon)
Happy 43rd
Matthew Charles Sanders (Matt Shadows; AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - July 31st, 1981
Heavy Releases
Happy 43rd
JOURNEY's Escape - July 31st, 1981
Billboard chart numbers: "Don't Stop Believin'" (#9), "Who's Crying Now" (#4) and "Open Arms" (#2). A reason why it has sold over 12 million copies worldwide!
Happy 17th
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's The Way Of The Fist - July 31st, 2007
WHITECHAPEL's The Somatic Defilement - July 31st, 2007
Happy 12th
WELICORUSS’ Kharna – July 31st, 2011
Happy 11th
NACHTMYSTIUM’s Silencing Machine - July 31st, 2012
EVOKEN’s Atra Mors – July 31st, 2012
Happy 9th
KATAKLYSM's Of Ghosts And Gods - July 31st, 2015
XANDRIA's Fire & Ashes - July 31st, 2015
Happy 7th
THUNDERSTICK - Something Wicked This Way Comes - July 31st, 2017
Happy 5th
JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES - Invasion - July 31st, 2019
Happy 4th
ALCATRAZZ - Born Innocent - July 31st, 2020
ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Let the Light In - July 31st, 2020
DEE SNIDER - For the Love of Metal Live! - July 31st, 2020
DISAVOWED - Revocation of the Fallen - July 31st, 2020
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT - Alphaville - July 31st, 2020
KATALEPSY - Terra Mortuus Est - July 31st, 2020
LIONHEART - The Reality of Miracles - July 31st, 2020
SEPTICFLESH - Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX - July 31st, 2020
UPON A BURNING BODY - Built from War - July 31st, 2020