Today In Metal History 🤘 June 10th, 2022 🤘 BEHEMOTH, RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH, CARCASS, CANDLEMASS

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 55th

Ferdy Doernberg (ROUGH SILK) – June 10th, 1967



Happy 45th

Adam Michał Darski (Nergal) (BEHEMOTH) - June 10th, 1977





Happy 44th

Marko Paasikoski (SONATA ARCTICA) – June 10th, 1978

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 40th

RAINBOW's Straight Between The Eyes - June 10th, 1982



Happy 39th

THE KINKS’ State Of Confusion -1983

PANTERA's Metal Magic - June 10th, 1983





Happy 36th

CANDLEMASS' Epicus Doomicus Metallicus - June 10th, 1986



Happy 26th

CARCASS’ Swansong - June 10th, 1996



Happy 14th

NACHTMYSTIUM's Assassins: Black Meddle, Part 1 - June 10th, 2008

INHALE EXHALE's I Swear... - June 10th, 2008

Happy 12th

MEKONG DELTA’s Wanderer On The Edge Of Time – June 10th, 2010

Happy 9th

BLACK SABBATH's 13 - June 10th, 2013

13 is the nineteenth and final studio album from the heavy metal originators.



Happy 8th

HELLYEAH’s Blood For Blood - June 10th, 2014

INCANTATION’s Dirges of Elysium - June 10th, 2014

TOMBS’ Savage Gold - June 10th, 2014

THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s Let The Ocean Take Me - June 10th, 2014

THE ATLAS MOTH’s The Old Believer - June 10th, 2014

WRETCHED’s Cannibal - June 10th, 2014

Happy 6th

MOTÖRHEAD’s Clean Your Clock - June 10th, 2016

Recorded at two sold-out shows at the Zenith in Munich, Germany, on November 20th and 21st, 2015, these two shows would turn out to be the last Motörhead live shows that were recorded professionally. It was released approximately six months after the death of Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister.