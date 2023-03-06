Today In Metal History 🤘 March 6th, 2023 🤘 DAVID GILMOUR, ALVIN LEE, MANOWAR, SYMPHONY X, OPETH, ENSLAVED
March 6, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. ALVIN LEE (born Graham Anthony Barnes; TEN YEARS AFTER): December 19th, 1944 – March 6th, 2013
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 77th
David Gilmour (PINK FLOYD) - March 6th, 1946
Happy 69th
Joey DeMaio (MANOWAR) - March 6th, 1954
Happy 55th
Michael Romeo (SYMPHONY X) - March 6th, 1968
Happy 53rd
Chris Broderick (ACT OF DEFIANCE, MEGADETH, JAG PANZER) - March 6th, 1970
Happy 50th
Peter Lindgren (OPETH) - March 6th, 1973
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 17th
DAVID GILMOUR’s On An Island - March 6th, 2006
Happy 16th
ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY’s Open Fire - March 6th, 2007
CHIMAIRA’s Resurrection - March 6th, 2007
DYING FETUS’ War Of Attrition - March 6th, 2007
SEVENDUST’s Alpha - March 6th, 2007
Happy 14th
NIGHTWISH’s Made In Hong Kong (And in Various Other Places) - March 6th, 2009
SAMAEL’s Above - March 6th, 2009
Happy 11th
EVERY TIME I DIE’s Ex Lives - March 6th, 2012
Happy 8th
ENSLAVED’s In Times - March 6th, 2015
Happy 8th
EUROPE’s War Of Kings - March 6th, 2015
Happy 3rd
ALLEN/OLZON - Worlds Apart - March 6th, 2020
BODY COUNT - Carnivore - March 6th, 2020
CREMATORY - Unbroken - March 6th, 2020
HAREM SCAREM - Change the World - March 6th, 2020
MY DYING BRIDE - The Ghost of Orion - March 6th, 2020
ROSS THE BOSS - Born of Fire - March 6th, 2020
SEMBLANT - Obscura - March 6th, 2020
TRAUMA - Ominous Black - March 6th, 2020