Today In Metal History 🤘 May 29th, 2021 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, BLAZE BAYLEY, WARLOCK, CELTIC FROST, AMORPHIS

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 76th

Gary Brooker (PROCOL HARUM, ERIC CLAPTON, ALAN PARSONS PROJECT) - May 29th, 1945

Happy 72nd

Francis Rossi (STATUS QUO) - May 29th, 1949

Happy 58th

Blaze Bayley (BLAZE, WOLFSBANE, IRON MAIDEN) - May 29th, 1963



Happy 47th

Thomas Youngblood (KAMELOT) - May 29th, 1974

Heavy Releases

Happy 36th

WARLOCK's Hellbound - May 29th, 1985



Happy 32nd

BANG TANGO's Psycho Cafe - May 29th, 1989

Happy 21st

IRON MAIDEN's Brave New World - May 29th, 2000



Happy 20th

QUIET RIOTs Guilty Pleasures - May 29th, 2001

Happy 15th

CELTIC FROST's Monotheist - May 29th, 2006



Happy 14th

CEPHALIC CARNAGE's Xenosapien - May 29th, 2007

Happy 12th

AMORPHIS' Skyforger - May 29th, 2009

ANDREAS KISSER's Hubris I & II - May 29th, 2009

DEVOURMENT's Unleash The Carnivore - May 29th, 2009

NECROPHOBIC's Death To All - May 29th, 2009

TRs By The Light Of The Northen Star - May 29th, 2009

UFO's The Visitor - May 29th, 2009



Happy 9th

SYNTHETIC BREEDs Zero Degrees Freedom (EP) May 29th, 2012

Happy 8th

CHTHONICs B繳-Tik - May 29th, 2013

Happy 6th

HELLOWEENs My God-Given Right May 29th, 2015



Happy 1st

ACARASHs Descend To Purity - May 29th, 2020

ALESTORMs Curse Of The Crystal Coconut - May 29th, 2020

BEHEMOTHs A Forest (EP) - May 29th, 2020

BLEED FROM WITHINs Fracture - May 29th, 2020

CENTINEXs Death in Pieces - May 29th, 2020

DEF LEPPARDs London To Vegas (live album) - May 29th, 2020

GRAVE DIGGERs Fields Of Blood - May 29th, 2020

SORCERERs Lamenting Of The Innocent - May 29th, 2020

XIBALBAs A簽os en Infierno - May 29th, 2020