Today In Metal History 🤘 May 29th, 2021 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, BLAZE BAYLEY, WARLOCK, CELTIC FROST, AMORPHIS

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 76th

Gary Brooker (PROCOL HARUM, ERIC CLAPTON, ALAN PARSONS PROJECT) - May 29th, 1945

Happy 72nd

Francis Rossi (STATUS QUO) - May 29th, 1949

Happy 58th

Blaze Bayley (BLAZE, WOLFSBANE, IRON MAIDEN) - May 29th, 1963



Happy 47th

Thomas Youngblood (KAMELOT) - May 29th, 1974

Heavy Releases

Happy 36th

WARLOCK's Hellbound - May 29th, 1985



Happy 32nd

BANG TANGO's Psycho Cafe - May 29th, 1989

Happy 21st

IRON MAIDEN's Brave New World - May 29th, 2000



Happy 20th

QUIET RIOT’s Guilty Pleasures - May 29th, 2001

Happy 15th

CELTIC FROST's Monotheist - May 29th, 2006



Happy 14th

CEPHALIC CARNAGE's Xenosapien - May 29th, 2007

Happy 12th

AMORPHIS' Skyforger - May 29th, 2009

ANDREAS KISSER's Hubris I & II - May 29th, 2009

DEVOURMENT's Unleash The Carnivore - May 29th, 2009

NECROPHOBIC's Death To All - May 29th, 2009

TÝR’s By The Light Of The Northen Star - May 29th, 2009

UFO's The Visitor - May 29th, 2009



Happy 9th

SYNTHETIC BREED’s Zero Degrees Freedom (EP) – May 29th, 2012

Happy 8th

CHTHONIC’s Bú-Tik - May 29th, 2013

Happy 6th

HELLOWEEN’s My God-Given Right – May 29th, 2015



Happy 1st

ACARASH’s Descend To Purity - May 29th, 2020

ALESTORM’s Curse Of The Crystal Coconut - May 29th, 2020

BEHEMOTH’s A Forest (EP) - May 29th, 2020

BLEED FROM WITHIN’s Fracture - May 29th, 2020

CENTINEX’s Death in Pieces - May 29th, 2020

DEF LEPPARD’s London To Vegas (live album) - May 29th, 2020

GRAVE DIGGER’s Fields Of Blood - May 29th, 2020

SORCERER’s Lamenting Of The Innocent - May 29th, 2020

XIBALBA’s Años en Infierno - May 29th, 2020